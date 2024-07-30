Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 5.5 %
About Critical Elements Lithium
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
