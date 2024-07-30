Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

CVE:CRE opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$113.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.44. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$2.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.72.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

