Critical Comparison: Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corpay and Getty Images’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.79 billion 5.44 $981.89 million $13.44 21.84 Getty Images $916.55 million 1.65 $19.34 million $0.06 61.75

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Corpay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Images, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 1 2 8 0 2.64 Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corpay and Getty Images, as reported by MarketBeat.

Corpay presently has a consensus price target of $333.91, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Getty Images has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 63.97%. Given Getty Images’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Corpay.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.29% 36.97% 7.72% Getty Images 3.33% 9.18% 2.35%

Volatility and Risk

Corpay has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Corpay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corpay beats Getty Images on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay



Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Getty Images



Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

