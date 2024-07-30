Critical Analysis: Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) vs. Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.69 million ($7.27) -0.08 Evoke Pharma $5.18 million 0.83 -$7.79 million ($1.83) -0.27

Evoke Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.57% -56.01% Evoke Pharma -116.75% -4,908.09% -78.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quoin Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 565.00%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Evoke Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology; a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc.; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

