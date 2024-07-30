Critical Analysis: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) versus American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and American Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $445,928.00 193.84 -$9.36 million N/A N/A American Express $60.52 billion 2.91 $8.37 billion $12.14 20.42

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 3 12 11 0 2.31

American Express has a consensus price target of $230.70, indicating a potential downside of 6.95%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A American Express 15.53% 32.94% 3.56%

Summary

American Express beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

