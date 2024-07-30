Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

