Creditcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.76 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $174.75 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

