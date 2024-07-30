Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $175.14 million and $7.39 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000985 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

