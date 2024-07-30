Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.950-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.69. The stock had a trading volume of 582,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,977. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.57 and a 52 week high of $162.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
