Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.
Crane Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $162.28.
Crane Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
