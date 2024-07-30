Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. Crane also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

