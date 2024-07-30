Craig Hallum Raises SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $230.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPSC. Citigroup increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $205.80 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,164,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

