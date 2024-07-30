Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 264.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,377,000 after acquiring an additional 399,468 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,755,000 after acquiring an additional 117,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. 1,913,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

