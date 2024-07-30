Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,203,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after acquiring an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

