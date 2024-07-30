Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 158.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,316 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Coursera worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Natixis acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Coursera by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

