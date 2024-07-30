Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after acquiring an additional 678,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 64,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

