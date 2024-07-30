Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 348.7 days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

