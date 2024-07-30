Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Up to $55.65

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.65, but opened at $58.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 44,055 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,554,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.