COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 72,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,803. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

