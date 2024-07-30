COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.540-2.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.54-2.58 EPS.

NYSE CDP traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,839. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

