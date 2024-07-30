Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Reduced by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT remained flat at $51.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.