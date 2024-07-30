Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,262 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Constellium worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,845,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Constellium by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Constellium by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 176,158 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,844. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

