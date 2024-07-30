CONMED (CNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED Trading Down 1.3 %

CNMD opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. CONMED has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

