Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $701.74 million and $37.15 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,912.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.00662374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00110030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00240205 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00078339 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,026,663,753 coins and its circulating supply is 4,239,168,443 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,026,475,239.11 with 4,238,975,223.8 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16839256 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $44,209,212.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

