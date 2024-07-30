Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

CDT opened at $0.23 on Friday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.