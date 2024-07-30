COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.3 %

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $537.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Articles

