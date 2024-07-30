Compass Diversified (CODI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 2.0 %

Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.27%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Larry L. Enterline purchased 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

