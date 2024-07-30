Compass (COMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Compass to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE COMP opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

