Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELPC. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at $4,967,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth $145,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock remained flat at $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

