Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

In related news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos purchased 13,400 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,072.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,881 shares of company stock valued at $256,663 over the last 90 days. 11.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $10,532,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

CWBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. 52,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $378.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Further Reading

