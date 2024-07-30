CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.