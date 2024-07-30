CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.79

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 3543129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 267,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,107,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in CNX Resources by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 736,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 148,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

