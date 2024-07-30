CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19, Briefing.com reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

