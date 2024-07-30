Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $90.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NET opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,232 shares of company stock worth $55,423,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.