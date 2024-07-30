ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Stake Boosted by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,557 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.06% of ClimateRock worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ClimateRock by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 225,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLRC remained flat at $11.54 during trading hours on Monday. ClimateRock has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

