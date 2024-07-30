ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
CLRO stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.82. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.