Citigroup Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $28.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

PLTR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,652,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

