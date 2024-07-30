Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.25. 2,767,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 19,421,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

