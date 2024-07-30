Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,453. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $142.83.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

