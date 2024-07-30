Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.38

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.38 and last traded at $128.12, with a volume of 26465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

