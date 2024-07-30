CIBC Raises ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$52.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.
