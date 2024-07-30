Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN remained flat at C$9.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 281,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.82. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$7.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

