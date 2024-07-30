Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$418.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.40 million.
