Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $318,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000,308 shares in the company, valued at $489,350,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,404. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $6,670,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.