Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $318,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000,308 shares in the company, valued at $489,350,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,404. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.76.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $6,670,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.