Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.66

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 1587162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after buying an additional 708,826 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $23,370,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

