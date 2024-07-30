Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Bank of America

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Centuri Price Performance

Shares of CTRI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 837,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25. Centuri has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centuri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Centuri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

