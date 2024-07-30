Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.39 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39), Yahoo Finance reports. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of CSR opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

