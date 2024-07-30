Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.39 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39), Yahoo Finance reports. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.
Centerspace Price Performance
Shares of CSR opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.
Centerspace Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Centerspace Company Profile
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
