CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.62 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance
CNP stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 2,439,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy
In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
