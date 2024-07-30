CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.62 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 2,439,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

