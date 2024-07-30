Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

Centene Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,479. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.