Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.07. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

