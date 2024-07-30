Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$34.08 Average PT from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

CVE opened at C$27.05 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.03, for a total transaction of C$5,206,700.00. In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.03, for a total transaction of C$5,206,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 180,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.26, for a total transaction of C$5,091,508.42. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,710 and sold 864,176 shares worth $22,697,316. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.